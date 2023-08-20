Is’haq Mayow Mohamud known as Sayib by the Al-Shabaab terrroists surrendered to the Somali National Army of the 69th Brigade.

Is’haq was responsible for militia factions for the group and he was involved in several fights which took place in the lower Shabelle, Hiiraan, Gedo and other regions.

The reason he left the terrorist group was the suffering they inflict on the people and the enslavement among themselves.

Ali sent a message to his friends who are still a part of the Al-Shabaab terrorists to surrender to the Somali National Army to get so that they get better living conditions.