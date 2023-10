The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed road in Mogadishu’s Wardhigley and Abdiaziz districts.

The roads constructed was named after former President of Somalia, HE Ali Mahdi may he rest in peace and Mohamud Harbi.

These roads are funded within the framework of the “Build Your Country with One Dollar” an initiative that is meant to encourage the people to build their country with their own money.