The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Thursday in the capital Mogadishu a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Richard H. Riley .

Minister Ahmed Fiqi extended his best wishes to Ambassador Richard Riley, expressing hope for the ambassador’s success in his newly designated diplomatic role and the responsibilities entrusted to him, emphasizing the critical importance of the ambassador’s mission in strengthening the ties and elevating the partnership between Somalia and the United States, while highlighting the significant potential for positive developments in various areas of cooperation.