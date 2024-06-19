The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, a copy of the credentials of Ms. Cristina Díaz Fernández-Gil as the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During the meeting, Minister Ahmed Fiqi warmly congratulated Ambassador Cristina Fernández-Gil on her new appointment, expressing strong confidence in her ability to fortify diplomatic ties between Somalia and Spain, and underscoring the critical importance of advancing bilateral relations and cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations, aiming to elevate their partnership to unprecedented levels.