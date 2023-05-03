The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, chaired, on Wednesday, in the capital, Mogadishu, a meeting on intensifying the process of evacuating Somali citizens stranded in the ongoing conflict in Sudan in the third week, in which officials from the Ministry and representatives of international organizations participated.

The minister thanked international organizations, including IOM, UNFPA, UNOCHA, UNICEF, WHO and UNHCR for their active role in coordinating and facilitating the process, noting the importance of conducting additional flights to evacuate citizens to bring them home safely.