The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Bihi Iman Egeh met with the Minister of Labor and Skills of Ethiopia, Mrs. Muferihat Kamil.

The two officials discussed the bilateral cooperation on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), labor and employment.

The Ministers also agreed on the programs of reforming and promoting the youth’s talents to find cooperation opportunities between the two countries.