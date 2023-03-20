The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with his Ugandan counterpart, HE Yoweri Museveni, today at the State House Entebbe. They discussed issues of mutual concern, including an upcoming conference of troop-contributing countries in Kampala, focusing on Somalia’s fight against international terrorism.

President Hassan Sheikh said that the government of Somalia is committed to the eradication of terrorism so that our country can be a leader in the development of the region and the African continent as a whole.

Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, praised the Somali government for its achievements in the fight against al-Shabaab terrorists, which has now entered the second phase. He noted that his government will play a major role in the fight against terrorism.