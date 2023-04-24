The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama welcomed his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro and his delegation for a two-day official visit to Mogadishu on Sunday.

During their introductory meeting, Minister Jama expressed gratitude for Burundi’s significant role in the ATMIS operation of the African Union Forces.

The delegation, which includes General Silas Ntigurirwa, advisor to the President of Burundi on military affairs, is scheduled to meet with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and deliver a message from Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.