The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left Doha this morning with his delegation, heading to Turkey, on a working visit during which he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Emir of Qatar directed the conduct of an air bridge to support Turkey, as well as the allocation of 10,000 mobile homes to the areas affected by the earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey at dawn last Monday.

Yesterday, the Emir of Qatar donated 50 million Qatari riyals ($14 million) for the earthquake-affected people in Turkey and Syria.

The volume of donations to the Qatari “Support and Help” campaign amounted to 168 million Qatari riyals (46 million dollars) on its first day on Qatar’s official TV, in favor of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.