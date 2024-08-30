1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud together with the Speaker of the Parliament Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe) and Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre participated in the second anniversary of the cabinet in which the performance of the Federal Government of Somalia was presented.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the nation to highlight about the solution to the people’s complaints about taxes, the defense of the country’s sovereignty and the elections.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Major General Abdullahi Gaafow Mohamud to be the Presidential Adviser on Armed Forces Affairs.

4- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held talks with the Acting Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Somalia, James Swan, as they discussed strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a meeting with members of the Somali businessmen, while the focus of the meeting was on the sales tax which was previously levied by the government, but now it has been modernized and reformed.

6- The Prime Minister, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, met with the charge d’affaires of the Sudanese embassy in Somalia, Ammar Ali.

7- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has launched an event to sign the cooperation agreement between the National Registration and Identification Agency (NIRA) and the Somali Banking Union.

8- The Somali people have welcomed the decision of the Federal Government of Somalia for modernizing the tax collections, while some citizens explained to the national media the importance of paying taxes as means to achieve financial self-sufficiency.

9- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe) met with the new Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu.

10- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Ahmed Maallin Fiqi Ahmed, opened the Library of the Somali Institute of Diplomacy.

11- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweys Jama gave a speech at the 6th China-Africa Cooperation Conference in media sector and research that took place in Beijing.

12- The Minister of Defense Mr. Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur presided over the monthly meeting of the Technical Working Committee of the National Stabilization Program.

13- The Ministry of Finance of Somalia has implemented the fee reduction process decided by the resolution of the Council of Ministers regarding the reduction of 50% of the fee charged for the inspection of goods arriving at the Port of Mogadishu.

14- Members of the Parliament of Somalia have welcomed the solution to the complaints of the businessmen, and they also instructed the businessmen to pay the tax so that the country can achieve financial self-sufficiency.

15- Minister of Health Dr. Ali Haji Adan said that the National Blood Bank was officially operational.

16- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Mr. Hassan Moalim Mohamud held a meeting with the Somali scholars living in Minnesota in the United States to focus on the issues of justice and the process of reviewing the constitution.

17- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali inaugurated the Sub-Government Project with the participation of the Ministers of Interior from the Federal Member States.

18- The Ministry of Education has announced the results of the 12th grade high school exams in the country. The number of students who sat for the exam this year reached 36,0034 students, with 33,666 students passing.

19- The Mogadishu Local Administration has announced the results of the 8th grade exam of the middle schools in Banadir Region, which 34,792 sat for this year.

20- The Minister of Interior Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali has opened a consultation meeting to assess the legal structure and digital identification infrastructure in the country.

21- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has officially launched courses to learn English, Swahili and Amharic languages organized by the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

22- The Minister of Education, Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir, officially launched the examination for more than 13 thousand people competing for teaching opportunities presented by the Ministry of Education.

23- The Chairman of the Disaster Management Agency, Mohamud Maallin Abdulle, met with the new Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, in Mogadishu.

24- The Minister of Education, Heritage and Higher Education, Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir, presided over the meeting of the board of the Somali National University, which discussed important issues related to the development of the University and the improvement of the quality of higher education in the country.

25- The Governor of Banadir Region, Yusuf Hussein Jimale, has visited units of the Security Forces who are part of the ongoing security operations on the outskirts of Garasbaaley District in Mogadishu.

26- The National Emergency Committee of the terrorist explosion at Lido beach has met with the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack in Mogadishu.

27- The Somali National Army and the local forces have carried out a military operation to chase the Kharijites Al Shabab militants from the west of the Middle Shabelle Region, where they killed a leader and several militiamen who belonged to the terror group.

28- The Puntland Armed Forces Court has executed 10 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab who had previously committed murders in Galkayo.

29- The Armed Forces Court in Mogadishu sentenced Mahad Ali Mohamud to death for killing Ahmed Nur Toohow on April 29, 2024 in Mogadishu.