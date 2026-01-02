Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing Mogadishu, Friday, 2nd January, 2026

1- The Federal Republic of Somalia expressed thankfulness to countries and international organizations for their support and full backing of safeguarding Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held in-depth discussions in the city of Istanbul.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met in Djibouti with the President of Djibouti, Mr. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks with presidents of the Federal Member States and the Mayor of Mogadishu, discussing the protection of the country’s unity and the prevention of violations against Somalia.

5- While engaged in national consultations to preserve the country’s unity and sovereignty, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with senior officials representing the executive and legislative branches of the Benadir region.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted the leaders of the 20 political organizations that participated in the historic local council elections for Mogadishu’s Benadir region, held on the 25th of this month.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in a speech to both houses of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, strongly rejected Israel’s violations against the Somali government and people.

8- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met at the presidential palace with former national figures and Somali politicians.

9- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud engaged in a diplomatic consultation via telephone with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

10- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conducted urgent diplomatic discussions by telephone with the presidents of Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania.

11- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, in a speech at the Heritage Conference in Dhusamareb, clearly defined Somalia’s position on Israel’s violations of Somalia’s sovereignty.

12- The Speaker of the House of the People, Mogadishu, Mr. Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nuur|, opened the seventh Heritage Research Institute conference in Dhuusamareeb.

13- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted in Mogadishu the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Wang Yu, and discussed ways to resolve Israel’s blatant interference.

14- The Cabiner of the Federal Government of Somalia adopted a clear stance against the aggressive steps Israel has taken against Somalia’s sovereignty.

15- The Federal Parliament of Somalia approved the rejection and opposition to Israel’s violations of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

16- The Arab League Parliament Union (Arab Parliamentary Union) clearly expressed its rejection of Israel’s violations against Somalia’s sovereignty, unity of territory, and stability.

17- The East African Community (EAC) declared explicit support for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

18- Minister of Defense, Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, announced that the People’s Armed Forces liberated numerous areas in the Lower Shabelle Region.

19- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a telephone discussion with Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mrs. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

20- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a telephone discussion with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

21- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdisalam Abdi Ali spoke by phone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

22- Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali spoke by phone with Comoros’ Minister Mbae Mohamed.

23- Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali spoke by phone with South Sudan’s Minister Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba.

24- The Governor of Banadir and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Mungab), officially inaugurated the opening of Nasib Bundo Road in Shibis district.

25- Deputy Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Mr. Abdihakim Hassan Ashkir has attended a ceremony in which the new Director General of the ministry Abdulkadir Elmi assumed office from his predecessor.

26- Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Abukar Balle, openly warned Israel against violating Somalia’s sovereignty.

27- Somalia’s Ambassador to the Arab League Ali Abdi Aware delivered a strong speech at an urgent meeting held at the Arab League headquarters, addressing Israel’s illegal act against Somalia.

28- The General Director of the Immigration and Citizenship Authority, Mr. Mustafa Dhuhulow, officially launched a preparatory plan for the 2026 Action Plan of the Immigration and Citizenship Authority with the slogan: “Easy, Efficient, and High-Quality Service.”

29- Demonstrations against Israel’s interference against Somalia took place in Mogadishu, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Puntland.