The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hamza Abdi Barre met with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden in New York where he attended the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, boosting security cooperation, and US assistance in Somalia‘s pursuit of stability and development.

With Somalia seeking the United Nations Security Council to lift the arms embargo, PM Barre also requested US support for the government’s efforts in this regard.