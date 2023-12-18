The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abshir Omar Jama has resigned as Minister of Foreign Affairs today on Monday.

“On this day, December 18, 2023, I have chosen to step down from my role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, believing that I have served my nation with integrity and honesty, while upholding the significant responsibility entrusted to me by the nation’s leaders.” he said in a statement.

He said that he wanted to run for the presidency of Puntland State in Somalia, therefore, he explained the reason of his resignation aimed to join candidates and get time for his election campaign to contest for presidency which will happen on January 8,2024.