The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia expresses heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Kenya in the wake of the tragic loss of approximately 50 lives due to the devastating consequences of the dam breach and heavy flooding near the capital, Nairobi.

Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural disaster. We stand with Kenya during this difficult time, offering our support and solidarity as the nation recovers and rebuilds.

Our prayers are with the affected communities for strength and resilience in the face of such loss and destruction.