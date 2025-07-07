The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia has officially concluded the two-day National Consultative meeting on the development of a Social Media Policy aimed at addressing the risks associated with the misuse of social media platforms.

The consultation forum, held in Mogadishu, brought together representatives from the Federal Government, Federal Member States, the Benadir Regional Administration, media associations, civil society organizations, and prominent Somali social media influencers.

The Director of Communication Strategy at the Ministry, Abdishakur Ali Ahmed, provided a briefing on the discussions and perspectives shared during the forum. He emphasized the importance of this platform in harmonizing views on how to collectively address the threats posed by unregulated social media contents.

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, officially closed the event, stating that the insights and recommendations gathered from the forum would form the foundation of Somalia’s national social media policy. He expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement and constructive contributions.