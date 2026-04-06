The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, visited the headquarters of Sector 3 of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in Baidoa.

The Minister held a meeting with the Sector 3 Commander, Brigadier General Teklu Hurisa Janka, and received a briefing on the sector’s activities, operational progress, and the cooperation between the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) and AUSSOM forces operating in the South West State.

Minister Fiqi commended the role played in supporting Somali National Armed Forces operations and ongoing efforts to ensure security and stability in the country, emphasising the importance of strengthening joint operations in the fight against terrorism.

The visit forms part of the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to enhance cooperation with international partners, particularly AUSSOM, to accelerate gains in counter-terrorism operations and strengthen coordinated joint efforts.