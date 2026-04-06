The Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) conducted a mine clearance operation today in the Gololey area, located in Balcad town in the Middle Shabelle region.

The operation successfully removed an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been planted on the road by Al-Shabaab militants to harm local residents. The device posed a serious threat to civilians and vehicles using the route. The task was carried out professionally by the SNAF’s specialised explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit.

This action forms part of ongoing efforts by the Somali National Armed Forces to enhance security and prevent terrorist acts targeting civilians.

The Somali National Armed Forces will continue operations aimed at ensuring public safety and protecting communities.