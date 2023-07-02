Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Awale Ali Kullane, recently attended the opening ceremony of the 11th World Peace Forum (WPF) held in Beijing. the opening Ceremony of the forum, themed “Stabilizing an Unstable World through Consensus and Cooperation,” took place on July 1, 2023. Vice President of the People’s Republic of China H.E. Han Zheng delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the importance of consensus and cooperation in establishing a stable global order.

Since its founding in 2012, the World Peace Forum (WPF), which is acknowledged as China’s high-level non-governmental international security forum, has attracted a considerable amount of attention. This year, the event was co-hosted by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs.

In light of the global challenges and ongoing transitions in the international landscape, the WPF aimed to foster dialogue and build mutual trust to address the uncertainties prevailing in the world. With representatives from various countries, international organizations, and academia, the forum provided a platform for insightful discussions and the exchange of ideas.

Ambassador Awale Ali Kullane extends his appreciation to Tsinghua University and the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs for hosting the opening Ceremony of the 11th World Peace Forum. The event proved to be a valuable platform for fostering international cooperation and understanding.