On the night of 07th July 2023, in general areas of Beledamin-Lower Shabelle, an estimated number of Al-Shabaab fighters who had come to probe attack, fell into ATMIS ambush. As a result, 2 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed, 2 Submachine Guns (SMGs), and 6 Magazines with 130 rounds of ammunition were charged. The rest ran in disarray.

The ATMIS spokesperson Lt Col Abdullahi Hassan Ganale (KDF) told SONNA that no injury was registered on the ATMIS side, the militant group tried to attack Beledamin but ATMIS took charge killing 2 and others ran off.

This splinter group of Al-Shabaab militants has been extorting illegal taxes and food items from farmers. The loss of their fighters is a relief to civilians who have grappled with violent criminal acts meted out by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Beledamin is an agricultural area 82 kms Southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle under the control of UPDF.