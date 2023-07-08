More than 2000 Somali pilgrims who were performing the Hajj have returned to the country as confirmed to the national media by the head of the Somali Hajj Affairs Committee, Mr. Yonis Osman Ahmed.

More than 18 flights have landed at Somali Airports carrying 2000 Somali pilgrims, and as planned in the coming days all the pilgrims will completely be in their land.

The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Mukhtar Robow, has recently ordered the immediate departure of Somali pilgrims who have performed the Hajj to their homes.