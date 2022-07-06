The commission of the African Union (AU) presents its compliments to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Addis Ababa and has the honour to inform that the Peace and Security Council (PSC) has included in its Provisional Progtamme of Work for July 2022,

The PSC delegation will travel to Somalia on 19 July 2022 and will have conduct meetings with various representative of the Federal Government of Somalia and other relevant stakeholders and will return to Addis Ababa on 22 July 2022. The delegation will be led by HE. Ambassador Abdi Mohamoud , Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU and PSC Chairperson for July 2022, and will be accompanied by Representatives of the rest of the PSC Members, as well as support staff from the Commission, The full list of participants will be transmitted to the esteemed Embassy in due course.