The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia extends warmest congratulations to all Somali journalists and media professionals on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, observed today, May 3, 2025.

This year’s theme, designated by UNESCO, is “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and Media.” The theme highlights the transformative influence of Artificial Intelligence in journalism and media, emphasizing both the opportunities it presents and the challenges it poses.

H.E. Daud Aweis Jama, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, underscored the importance of this day in recognizing the crucial role journalists play in society.

“On this significant day, I warmly congratulate journalists for their vital contributions to society, truth dissemination, transparency, and democracy. Your work in raising awareness and informing the public is essential and highly valued,” Minister Daud Aweis stated.

He added, “This year’s UNESCO theme reflects the ongoing technological advancements in media and the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence. It is vital that, while embracing modern tools, the media maintains rigorous standards of accuracy, vigilance against misinformation, and resistance to disinformation.”

Furthermore, the Minister called on Somali journalists to contribute to community education by countering extremist ideologies, fostering peacebuilding efforts, and raising awareness about the impacts of climate change, which has significantly affected Somalia and the world at large.

“Our government is committed to supporting and empowering the media sector. We aim to enhance press freedom responsibly, improve the quality of journalism, and provide comprehensive training for journalists. We believe that well-informed and ethically conscious journalists are fundamental to good governance and sustainable development,” he emphasized.

The Ministry reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding press freedom, protecting journalists’ safety, and ensuring their right to access information.

The Federal Government of Somalia remains committed to strengthening the media landscape through the promotion of ethical journalism principles and practices.