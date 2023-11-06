Autumn rains have intensified in multiple areas of Gedo and Bay regions in the past 24 hours, escalating the severity of the situation. Overflowing rivers and rising floodwaters have been a common sight, resulting in hundreds of people to displaced from their residences and others still trapped in various affected areas.

Bardhere District Commissioner, Mohamed Wali Yusuf Korah has spoken over the devastating consequences of continuous autumn rains, affecting not only Gedo but also neighboring regions. The relentless downpour has led to flooding, causing loss of life and extensive property damage while compelling the displacement of many families.

He urgently called upon the government and the Jubaland administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

“All neighborhoods within Bardhere district have been impacted by the devastating floods, leading to a mass displacement from the Gedo region. Immediate assistance is our plea”, He said.

The consequences of this relentless rainfall extend beyond Gedo, as neighboring regions have also been afflicted.

In Baidoa, severe floods have caused widespread damages, rendering numerous neighborhoods inaccessible, and compelling the displacement of residents.

In response to this ongoing crisis, Senator Adam Abdinasir, representing South West State in the Upper House, has called for urgent assistance from the Federal Government and international organizations to support the affected communities. The situation remains critical, requiring immediate intervention to help these rain-battered regions rebuild and recover.