The Banadir Regional Court opened for the second hearing of a case of corruption and theft against four officers of the Somali Immigration and Naturalization Agency today.

The four defendants who were brought before the regional court are, Abdulahi Mohamud Osoble, Omar Maalim Noor, Sabir Hassan Abdinur, and Adan Mohamed Abdi, all of them are accused of theft of public property and were accused by the officials who while they were part of the Somali immigration agency.

The Attorney General has submitted 18 government officers who have been accused of actions related to corruption and theft to the court.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has already said that he will never accept the corruption of the nation’s wealth and that the government is responsible to keep it safe.