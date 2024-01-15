Chief of Defense Forces, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhiyidin Addow visited the TURKISOM Military Academy in Mogadishu today to inspect officers of the National Armed Forces who are undergoing advanced training in various fields of military and defense.

During the visit, Major General Ibrahim held meetings with Turkish officials, expressing gratitude for Turkey’s steadfast support for the Somali Army. He acknowledged Turkey’s significant role in training and developing the Somali government forces, particularly in the ongoing efforts to eradicate the terrorist groups.

The commander engaged in discussions with senior officers of the Turkisom Command, extending appreciation for their continuous support to the Somali forces. The collaboration between Turkey and Somalia has played a vital role in strengthening the capabilities of the Somali Army.