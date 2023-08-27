The Director General of the Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Hayir Duale said that the Ministry will take an enormous role in the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists and called on all the staff to accelerate their roles and be ready to be part in the fight.

The Director who called all the staff of the ministry talked about the importance of the fight against the terrorist militants and the liberation operations which is at its final stages at a meeting held in the ministry.

“Each and every member of the Ministry of Information must participate in the fight against the terrorists and take their roles”, Director General Abdullahi Hayir said.

Other department directors who spoke at the meeting encouraged the staff to talk about the misinformation of the terrorists and to directly oppose the militants through all means whether in social media or in television broadcasts.

The Director of the department of Somali National News Agency (SONNA) Ismael Mukhtar Omar said “we are all ready to take part in the fight against the terrorists from directors to staff”.