In a momentous diplomatic encounter, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow, warmly welcomed his Ugandan counterpart, H.E. Mr. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, in the capital city of Mogadishu today. The meeting, which carries significant regional importance, aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations and discuss matters of mutual interest.