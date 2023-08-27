The Director of the Health Department of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Dr. Abdullahi Muse Ahmed received a donation of medicine and medical equipment from donor agencies which is intended to support the recently liberated area residents.

The aid comes when the Somali army and the local forces are on the completion of the first phase of the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists and the aid will soon arrive in the recently cleared villages.

SoDMA is also taking its part in the fight to liberate the country from the terrorist militants and ensure all the areas receive their basic needs from the government.