1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is hosting a consultative meeting in Mogadishu to be attended by FGS leaders and former national leaders.

2- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre called on the Somali people to work for the unity, security and development of the country.

3- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, emphasized the importance of supporting the state building process in the country as he spoke at the headquarters of Yaqshid District at an event to commend the national committee that worked on the country’s independence week celebrations.

4- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has supported the efforts of the traditional elders in Puntland State to find a solution to the recent political crisis in the state.

5- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, chaired a meeting to discuss the preparations for Somalia’s accession to the East African Economic and Trade Cooperation (EAC).

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre emphasized the rights of the Somali people to access clean water and cheap electricity.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has made a mini reshuffle in which two the Finance and the Labor ministries have got new ministers.

8- The Speaker of the House of the People, Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe) has appointed a special committee to review the agreement of the National Consultative Council between the Federal Government and the Federal Member States.

9- The Cabinet has passed the Code of Procedure for the Emergency Procurement Process.

10- The Attorney General, Mr. Suleiman Mohamed Mohamud, announced the list of 18 officials and government officials who are accused of corruption, some of whom are fugitives from justice.

11- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama has opened the Somali Diaspora Conference in Mogadishu.

12- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, has sent off the 24th Khalid Bin-Walid Brigade of the Somali National Army in Mogadishu, which is joining the front lines of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

13- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi chaired a technical meeting on the implementation of the agreement of the National Consultative Council on the elections process.

14- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Mr. Daud Aweis who participated in a discussion held on the Twitter Space of the National Television said that Somalia is determined to regain its role in regional politics and strengthen foreign policy.

15- The Minister of Education, Heritage and Higher Education of Somalia Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir has visited the General Kahiye Academy center where the correction of the national examination for high schools is underway, for the academic year 2022/2023.

16- The Minister of Animal Husbandry, Plantation and Pasture of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hassan Hussein Mohamed held a meeting in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart Eng. Abdurrahman bin Abdulmukhsin Al-Fadhly.

17- The Minister of Security of Somalia, Dr. Mohamed Sheikh Ali, has appointed Mr. Ahmed Said Mohamed as the Interim Director of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

18- Abshir Omar Jama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, attended the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

19- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur, announced that the national army has completely taken over the bases vacated by the African Union army in ATMIS.

20- The Somali Ministry of Energy and Water Resources in collaboration with the UNDP and the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has implemented a Master of Science Degree in Integrated Water Management at the Somali National University. Resources Management) which is the first specialty of its kind to be implemented in Somalia.

21- The Office of the National Attorney General has confirmed that 40 suspects have been arrested on corruption-related charges.

22- The Chief of the Kenyan Intelligence Agency, Mr. Nuradin Mohamed Yusuf Haji, arrived in Mogadishu after receiving an invitation from his Somali counterpart, Mr. Mahad Mohamed Salad, to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of intelligence and the fight against Kharijites al-Shabab.

23- The Ministry of Health of Somalia has implemented a center to deal with hepatitis in Mogadishu.

24- The chairman of the Disaster Management Agency, Mr. Mohamud Macallin, had a meeting with a delegation from the Turkish Red Crescent.

25- The National Telecommunications Agency is offering the public to send their input of views on the agency’s draft plan for 2023-2027.

26- The Somali National Army with the help of international friends have killed more than 40 members of the Kharijites al-Shabab in an operation in Welmarow area of Afmadow District in Lower Jubba Region.

27- The Somali National Army special forces of Gorgor have destroyed positions of the Kharijites Al Shabab in areas under Galcad District in Galgaduud Region.

28- The Somali National Army have carried out an operation to chase the Kharijites al-Shabab in areas connecting Banadir, Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions.

29- The Galmudug Darawish forces and the local forces in Bajela area have killed a member of the Kharijites militia on the outskirts of Barag-Iisa area while another was taken alive.

30- The Somali National Army has conducted an operation to chase away members of Kharijites Al Shabab in the Lower Shabelle Region, especially in the areas of Eel-Marade, Gaal-Yabar, Jiirley Junction and Garasqaajo.

31- ATMIS forces in the Lower Shabelle Region, especially in the Baladul-Amin area, have killed members of Kharijites Al Shabab militants who were trying to groups who wanted to carry out an ambush there.

32- The Somali National Army and Jubbaland forces have conducted a military operation to chase the Kharijites Al Shabab at areas between Afmadow and Kismayo Districts.

33- The military strength of the Kharijites Al-Shabab in Lower Shabelle Region has been greatly weakened during the year of the military offensives by the Somali National Army and international friends against the Kharijites. During these operations in the Lower Shabelle, 800 militants were killed and many others sustained injuries.

34- The Somali National Army, which is based in Danow area, foiled an attack that the Khawarij al-Shabab intended to carry out in Kaptaan, Waagade and Sedax Bundo areas in Qoryooley District of the Lower Shabelle Region.