Mogadishu, Wednesday, 14 June, 2022

1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the 14th IGAD Summit in Djibouti, which this year focused on important issues such as peace, security and regional development.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held talks with some of the leaders who participated in the 14th Summit of IGAD regional body in Djibouti.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with the new United Nations Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing, and discussed strengthening support for Somalia.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations of Uganda, who brought a message from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to Mogadishu.

5- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the Special Representative of the African Union to Somalia Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, accompanied by the Commander ATMIS forces, Sam Okiding, as they discussed the process of ATMIS forces withdrawal, which is expected to start this month.

6- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr.. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,and Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, held a meeting with the traditional elders of Sool Region to discuss ways to end the conflict in Las Aanod.

7- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has awarded a sum of 20 thousand dollars to Somali citizens who shared information with the security forces about an attack that terrorists wanted to harm civilians.

8- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has launched a program that is useful for the economy of Somalia, which is the export of meat from Somalia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

9- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre held talks with the new United Nations Representative in Somalia Catriona Laing.

10- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, met with the leadership and the Standing Committee of the Somali People’s Assembly and discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two sides.

11- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has opened the Office of the Public Ombudsman at the headquarters of the National Security and Intelligence Agency in which the public can submit their complaints, strengthening public confidence.

12- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre laid the foundation stone for the Emergency Center of Medina Hospital.

13- The FGS Cabinet has approved the new election process proposals, the reviewed budget of 2023 and important issues.

14- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama has attended the 22nd Summit of the Eastern and Southern African Cooperation Market (COMESA) in Lusaka, Zambia.

15- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama met with the Somali community in Zambia.

16- The chairman of the Parliamentary Constitutional Review Committee, MP Hussein Idow, accompanied by the Secretary of the Committee, Senator Said Abdi Hussein {Cawke}, received the agreements reached by the National Consultative Council from Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr. Hassan Macallin.

17- The Minister of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Noor, held a meeting in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

18- The President of Jubaland State, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, has opened a second sujb office of the National Immigration and Citizenship Agency in Kismayo.

19- The Minister of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Abdugadir Mohamed Nur chaired a meeting to discuss the start of the first phase of withdrawal of ATMIS forces from Somalia.

20- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, has opened a training session on the strengthening and improvement of the Somali language for some journalists working in the national media.

21- The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, has opened a training in Mogadishu on the reporting of news in war zones, which was attended by members of the national media.

22- The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, opened a training session in Mogadishu related to children’s rights reporting.

23- The new representative of the United Nations in Somalia, Catriona Laing, visited the capitals of Puntland, HirShabelle and South West states and held talks with the leadership of these authorities.

24- The Khawarij attacked the Pearl Beach Hotel in Mogadishu, while the security forces carried out an emergency operation and ended the attack, saving many civilians.

25- The Deputy Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Osman Abdullahi Mohamud (Kaniif), has opened the General Kahiye Police Academy for professional training for traffic police officers.

26- A joint operation by the National Intelligence Service and international friends took place in the village of Buulla Mohamed Abdalla under Awdheegle district in the Lower Shabelle region, where the Kharijites Al Shabab suffered casualties.

27- The Danab Brigade of the Somali National Army has carried out an operation in the Lower Jubba Region, killing six members of the Kharijites Al Shabab, including a leader.

28- The National Disaster Management Agency has delivered humanitarian aid to Af-Madow District in Lower Jubba Region.

29- A conference on Somalia’s debt relief process is taking place in Nairobi, with the participation of Somalia, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other members.

30- The Banadir Regional Police arrested the Director General of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, who is accused of corruption.

