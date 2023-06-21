1-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre call the rival sides fighting in Garowe to stop the violence and solve their problems in dialogue.

2-International community calls for the cessation of violence that erupted in Garowe, the capital of Puntland State in Somalia.

3-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has signed the decree appointing the new Commander of the Somali National Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin.

4-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, held a meeting with the Oversight Committee for the Review and Implementation of the Constitution and the Independent Committee for the Review and Implementation of the Constitution. The discussion focused on the importance of completing the provisional constitution.

5-The Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia has approved the Agreement on the establishment the World Fund for Development and Planning (WFDP).

6-The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has launched a training for 3,000 teachers recently employed by the Federal Government of Somalia.

7-The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamsa Abdi Barre chaired the meeting of the sub-committee of the Cabinet in-charge of the pillar of “Somali at Peace with itself’’, and received reports from of some ministries.

8-The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has approved the appointment of the new Commander of the Somali National Army, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow.

9-The Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama chaired the meeting of the sub-committee of the Cabinet of Ministers on the Pillar of National Security which presented important points for the liberation and stabilization of the country, the arms embargo and the plan to reduce the ATMIS forces.

10-The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, opened the National Conference of Somali Health Workers in Mogadishu, which discussed issues related to the promotion of health workers in the country.

11-The Minister of Interior, Federalization and Reconciliation of the Federal Government Mr. Ahmed Macallin Fiqi and the President of the Jubbaland State Ahmed Mohamed Islam opened the National Stabilization Coordination Conference in Kismayo.

12-Somalia’s Ambassador to China, Ambassador Awale Ali Kullane, gave a speech at the launch of the conference on the progress of the implementation of the International Development Goals, which opened on June 20, 2023, in Beijing.

13-A number of officials from the Ministry of Finance brought to Court by the Office of the Public Prosecution for corruption charges.

14-The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia held the Second Phase of the consultation on the draft of the National Media and Communication Strategy in Mogadishu with the participation of the Federal Member States in the country.

15-The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Federal Government of Somalia launched a project in Mogadishu to improve access to quality maternal and newborn health for vulnerable people and internally displaced people.

16-The Central Bank of Somalia has recently won an international award given annually by the ‘Central Banking’ organization based in Britain.

17-Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Health MP Mohamed Hassan Mohamed held a meeting with the Minister of Health of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa and discussed the cooperation in terms of sharing experience and building health service infrastructure.

18-The Somali National Armed Forces conducted an offensive in Galcad and Barag Sheikh Aamir village in central Somalia, resulting the killing of one of the Kharijites Al Shabab leaders by the name Ali Ahmed Guure (Ali Qoyane).

19-A meeting on the debt relief program between Somalia and, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank concluded in Nairobi.

20-The Ministry of Health has opened a training course on the preparation of blood components and blood transfusion management.

21-The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Fisheries of Somalia, Mr. Ali Ifiye Ali, attended a conference on the blue economy and climate change in Comoros Island.

22-The Ambassador of Somalia to China Mr. Awale Kullane gave a speech at the United Nations Sustainable Development Process Implementation Conference.

23-The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency of SoDMA, Mr. Mohamud Maallim Abdulle, met with the Head of the FAO Agency in Somalia, Mr. Etienne Peterschmitt, and discussed the strengthening of information sharing and cooperation between the two organizations.

24-The President of the Jubaland State, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Islam, received in Kismayo the Commander of the US AFRICOM mission, General Michael E. Langley.

25- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Maallim Fiqi, who participated in one of the sessions of the “Oslo Forum” in Norway, that focused on the efforts of Somalia after liberation of the country from the Kharijites Al Shabab.

26-The fourth meeting of the Ministers of Communication and Technology at the federal and regional level was concluded in Mogadishu.

27-The outgoing Commander of the Armed Forces, Major General, Odawaa Yusuf Raage met with the Commander of the United States Forces in the Africom Operation, Gen. Michael Langley. They discussed the strengthening of cooperation and relations between the two sectors and increasing the eradication of the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorists.