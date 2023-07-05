1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was speaking to thousands of people at the Mogadishu Stadium to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the country’s independence, called on the Somali people to unite for the elimination of the Kharijites Al Shabab which is the enemy that harmed the security and development of the nation.

2- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said that the country’s constitution will be completed soon, in order to expedite the process of state building in the country.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has held talks with the former President of the country Mr. Sharif Sheikh Ahmed at Villa Somalia, focusing the situation in the country and the government’s efforts to liberate the country from Kharijites Al Shabab.

4- On the occasion of celebrating Eid Al- Adha, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, spoke on the phone with the President of Turkey, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Binu Hamad, and the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reiterated that the government is committed to fighting corruption.

6- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has returned home after completing performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

7- The Somali National Army has taken over Geriley base in Gedo Region from ATMIS as part of the implementation of the agreement to take over the general security of the country and the withdrawal of ATMIS forces from Somalia.

8- The Federal Government of Somalia has announced that the Somali National Army has taken over the security of the bases vacated by 2,000 soldiers of the African Union forces (ATMIS).

9- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation, Mr. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, has attended the handing over ceremony of the new Chair of National Refugee Agency Mrs Safiya Hassan Mohamed.

10- The Minister of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur has closed a military training for two new Somali battalions held in Uganda.

11- The Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, said that four Somali pilgrims died (two of them women), while three are missing and about 60 others who needed medical assistance have been taken care of.

12- The Commander of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin Adow, has visited the front lines and camps of the Somali National Army in the districts of Gal’ad and Ceel Dheer in Galguduud Region.

13- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale) visited the graveyard of Macalin Noor in Garasbaaley, and instructed the local authorities that no graves can be demolished, and pledged that strict action will be taken against those who violate the instruction.

14- The Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia Mr. Mukhtar Robow met with the Minister of Islamic Affairs of Qatar in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

15- The Deputy Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Salah Sharif Ali, visited Goof-Gadud, Buurey and Haraw areas in the Bay region, praising the people for their effective achievements in the war against the Khawarij.

16- The Haramcad Special Police Force conducted an offensive in Afgoye District in the Lower Shabelle Region, and destroyed an illegal court owned by the Kharijites Al Shabab.

17- The Puntland Police force arrested and presented 9 leaders of the Daesh terrorist group.

18- The Kharijites Al Shabaab conducted a terrible act against Islam in the Middle Shabelle region after they destroyed the mosque in Darul Nimca area.