1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has once again called for the fight against corruption and compliance with the law.

2- The consultation meeting between the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia and the former leaders in Mogadishu has been concluded and some recommendations have been issued.

3- The United Nations has welcomed the consultation meeting between the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia and former leaders in Mogadishu.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has attended the inauguration of a ceremony of an international event aimed at unifying the program of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Somalia and the Great Green Wall initiative. The initiative has 11 countries and Somalia becomes the 12th member.

5- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has indicated that a step forward has been taken as the National Consultation Conference between the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia and the former leaders of the country ended in Mogadishu.

6- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has opened the Somali medicine storage center, in Mogadishu which meets the needs of the Somali people for quality and safe medicine.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has participated in the handover of the new Ministers of Labor and Finance.

8- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, held a meeting with the special committee in charge of the initiative to reprint the Somali shilling.

9- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has called on the Somali people to vacate government properties so that the government can use to implement facilities to serve the public.

10- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, chaired a meeting to discuss the development of justice and the judiciary in the country, which was attended by various organizations that work in judicial matters.

11- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has launched the Justice and Discipline program, so that the public can get an efficient judicial service.

12- Somali National Forces kill more than 30 Kharijites Al Shabab in Ceel Qurac village in Galguduud Region (Galmudusg State). The conspirators have been gathering there to launch attacks to harm innocent civilians.

13- The Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia has approved the appointment of the new Director General of the Immigration and Nationality Agency, Mr. Ahmed Saeed Mohamed.

14- The Minister of Public Works of Somalia Mr. Ismail Abdirahman Sheikh Bashir said that through the Negad Project for the development of the country’s cities, 7 roads have been constructed in Garowe and Baidoa, while the completion of two other roads is also expected to be implemented in Kismayo.

15- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweis Jama has opened a training for 30 members of female journalists, which will improve the knowledge of girls in media management.

16- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, met with the new representative of UNDP Somalia, Mr. Lionel Laurens, and discussed ways to strengthen the cooperation between the ministry and the UNDP.

17- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, opened a forum discussion for a peaceful Somalia without violent extremism.

18- The National Security Advisor to the Presidency, Hussein Macallin Mohamud, said that the Somali government has purchased helicopters and heavy anti-aircraft and artillery weapons.

19- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abduqadir Mohamed Noor, met with the Commander of the Royal Jordanian Army, Sergeant Yousef Huneiti, where they discussed how to strengthen the relationship between the two governments in the field of defense.

20- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale), laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Via Liberia road in Mogadishu.

21- The Special Envoy of the President for Somaliland affairs, Abdikarim Hussein Guled, met with the United Nations Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing.

22- About 14 suspects of Kharijites Al Shabab accused of terror charges have been arraigned at the Military Court of the 60th Division of Somali National Army in South West State.

23- The Commander of the Land Forces of the Somali Natiomal Army General Ahmed Adan, has visited the positions of the army in Galcad District of Galgaduud Region.

24- The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin and the Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale Madale have visited the Police unit that is in charge of the security of the headquarters of Banadir Regional Administration.

25- The Armed Forces Court sentenced Yusuf Hassan Ibrahim, who was a member of the Kharijites Al-Shabaab, to 10 years in prison.

26- The Somali National Army has killed 20 conspirators from the Kharijites Al Shabab in Budbud area of Galgaduud region.

27- The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin and the Governor of Banadir Yusuf Hussein Jimale chaired a meeting to discuss the acceleration of the security of the headquarters of Banadir Regional Administration.

28- The Somali Quality Authority has signed an agreement with an international company called Bureau Veritas, to ensure the quality of products coming to Somalia.

29- The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has distributed aid to 3,000 families of poor people, those with special needs and displaced people in Weydow neighborhood of Garsbaale area.

30- Somalia’s ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Ilyas Sheikh Omar, had a meeting with the representative of the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Mohamed Samir Hamsa.

31- The National Intelligence Agency (NISA) has conducted an operation in the south of Somalia and arrested suspected members of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

32- The Somali National Forces and the Jubbaland forces have killed 17 Kharijites Al Shabab conspirators in an operation carried out on the outskirts of Weelmaaro in the Lower Jubba region.

33- The Chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Mohamud Abdikarin Ali Gabayre, met with his counterpart of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce.