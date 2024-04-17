1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the training schools of General Dhagabadan, TurkSom and General Daud, where some units are going to the frontlines of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab, while others are heading for a high-level training to Turkey.

2- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, participated in the handing over of the new ministers of the Ministries of Security and Internal Affairs of the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

3- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Maallin Fiqi, met and held talks with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Alper Aktaş.

4- Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Ige, is participating in the financial and debt relief conference hosted by the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

5- The Minister of Agriculture of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Abdi Hayir said that they are working to ease all the obstacles facing Somali farmers when delivering their products to Mogadishu.

6- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, said that the government has concentrated on the operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab in the regions of the country in order to control the areas where the terrorists are still present.

7- Somalia’s Minister of Education Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir attended an international conference on education issues in Brussels.

8- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Ahmed Maalim Fiqi met with the special envoy of Finland for the Horn of Africa.

9- The new Minister of National Security, General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag), said that the government is accelerating the operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab in the country and ensuring the security of the free areas.

10- The Office of the Presidential Envoy for Refugees and Immigration held a conference in Mogadishu on how to establish a national policy on migration issues.

11- The National Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) has sent aid to Eeldheer district and the surrounding areas of Galgudud region.

12- The Ambassador of Somalia in Pretoria Mr. Mohamed Sheikh Isaac had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa Dr. Naledi Pandoroo, where they discussed the cooperation between the two countries.

13- The Ministry of Fisheries in Mogadishu launched a workshop on coordinating the blue economy.

14- Deputy Commander of the Police Force General Zakiya Hussein Ahmed has welcomed in Mogadishu the visiting the Head of Foreign Relations of the Turkish Police Force Mr. Gökhan DEMIRTILA and his deputy Mr. Turgay OLGUN.

15- The administration of Banadir region and the security agencies met to speed up the security of the capital.

16- A strong fire broke out in the valley of Dalsan area in Dangorayo district of Nugal region, which is probably caused by the ongoing heat climate that hit many parts of the country.