1-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting with the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism. The meeting focused on the progress made in the government policy of weakening the financial muscle of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

2-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury of the United States in charge of anti-terrorism and the prevention of their financing, Mr. Brian Nelson. At the meeting, the President presented the steps taken by the Somali Government to weaken the income and finances of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

3-The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, visited the Turki-Som Military Training Camp, where different units of the Somali Armed Forces are trained.

4-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre participated in a meeting in Heliwa District in Mogadishu to strengthen cooperation between the communities and national security bodies in Mogadishu.

5-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met Kenyan President William Ruto and discusses how to make it easier for Somali citizens to enter Kenya and the cooperation in the fight against the Kharijites Al Shabab. The PM met with Pres Ruto in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

6-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met the Horn of Africa Envoy for United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Mohamed Abdi Affey.

7-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam and discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

8-Members of the two chambers of the Federal Parliament of Somalia approved the revision of the government budget for the year 2023.

9-The weekly meeting of the Cabinet discussed the security situation of the country, while on the other hand up to 5 bills were passed.

10-The Minister of Finance of Somalia Mr. Bihi Iman Cige and the Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia Timur Igorevich Maksimov signed an agreement in which Russia forgave Somalia a debt amounting to 684 million dollars.

11- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama and the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy signed a cooperation agreement in Rome.

12-The Ministry of Finance of Somalia has welcomed $75 million dollars grant for budget support from the World Bank. The ministry says the move will encourage efforts to develop the economy and reform in the financial management.

13-The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur, has briefed the Federal Parliament on the importance of Somalia to join the East African Brigade Forces.

14- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia Mr. Hassan Maallim Mohamud has signed the National Policy on Children’s Age Verification.

15-The Somali National Forces, with the help of international partners, have carried out a military operation between the Middle Shabelle and Galgudud regions where they killed more than 100 of the Kharijites Al Shabab, and destroyed vehicles and other equipment belonging to the enemy.

16-Hearing of corruption cases facing government officials continue at Mogadishu Regional Court.

17-The Constitution Review Committee has launched a process to discuss the proposal made by the National Consultation Forum.

18- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale) has attended in the announcement ceremony of the results of the 8th grade examination for the year 2022/2023.

19-Somalia’s Security Minister Dr Mohamed Sheikh Ali has met the Security and Defense Committee of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia to answer questions on the performance of the ministry’s activities.

20-The commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhudin Addow visited the military camps of General Daud and General Dhegabadan in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

21-The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Somalia Dr. Ali Haji Adan opened an event to commemorate the World Breastfeeding Week.

22- The top commanders of the African Union forces in AMISOM concluded a meeting to discuss the assessment of the first phase of the withdrawal of the ATMIS forces from Somalia and the preparations for the second phase which is expected to be concluded next month.

23-The Banadir Regional Administration said that the demolition of a diplomatic building occupied by locals in Mogadishu was a result of a request from the Italian government, which legally owns the land and wanted it back to resume activities.

24-The Somali National Army and the Darwish forces of the South West State carried out an operation in El Dhun in the Goof Gadud Burey area of Bay region, where more than 60 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab militia were killed.

25-The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Abdihakim Hassan Ashkir, had a meeting with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Envoy, Mohamed Abdi Afey.

26- The Court of Appeal of Banadir Region sentenced foreign fishermen to a sum of $12,000 dollars each, and confiscated their fishing boats.

27-A quarterly meeting for the coordination of health activities organized by the Ministry of Health of Somalia has opened in Mogadishu, and will discuss the development of the country’s health.

28-The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale) chaired a special meeting on the acceleration of security in the capital.

29-The Deputy Defense Minister of Somalia Mr. Abdifatah Qasim has confirmed that 14 officers have been arrested in connection with the investigation of the explosion at Jalle Siyad College.

30-The government of Somalia has received humanitarian aid from the Italian government intended for the people displaced by the Las Aanod fighting.