1- The military operations to complete the 1st phase of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab are going smoothly in the central regions of the country, as the Somali National Army continues to achieve great success.

2- In meetings with President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Dhusamareb traditional elders and clans in the central regions have promised to fully participate in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the United Nations SRSG Catriona Laing discuss about plans to stabilize the liberated areas in the country.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud urged the people of Galmudug to contribute to the completion of the remnants of the Kharijites Al Shabab in the central regions, as he spoke at the event of 17th anniversary of the establishment of Galmudug State which took place in Dhuusa Mareeb.

5- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, inaugurated the new branch of the Central Bank of Somalia in Dhusamareb.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged the Galmudug Council of Ministers to speed up their role in the fight against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has encouraged the Somali National Army who are participating in the operations to liberate Galhareeri and El-Buur districts of Galgaduud region.

8- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has appointed Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Nur as the Director General of the newly established National Center for Combating Extremist Ideology known as Tubsan.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre who participated in a ceremony to present the successful completion of Hajj said that the government is working to reduce the cost of Hajj.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, participated in an educational event, said that the education sector community has sacrificed their lives in a difficult time for the education of Somali children.

11- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, laid the foundation stone for the building of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in Mogadishu.

12- The Somali Cabiner has approved the bill on the rights of Somali children.

13- The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Higher Education of the Federal Government of Somalia presents a PhD scholarship, funded by the President of the Federal Republic, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud donated it to benefit Somali scholars.

14- The Somali National Forces have destroyed most of the Kharijites Al Shabab bases between the Galgaduud and Middle Shabelle regions.

15- The Somali National Army, with the help of the American partners of the Africom operation, have killed 5 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab in Galcad district of Galgaduud..

16- The Danab commandos of Somali National Army killed 7 members of the Kharijies Al Shabab members in Janay Abdalle area of Lower Juba Region.

17- The Somali National Army has killed 23 militiamen belonging to the Kharijites Al Shabab in Buulo Fulay area of Bay region.

18- The National Security and Intelligence Service (NISA) killed an al-Shabaab plotter who was driving a car loaded with explosives in Ceelasha-Biyaha area on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

19- The President of Hirshabelle State, Mr. Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlawe, praised the operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab in the areas of Hirshabelle.

20- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Maallim Mohamud, has attended meetings in Dhusamareb regarding the mobilization of the war against Al Shabab.

21- The Ministry of Defense has once again warned the people living in the areas where the Kharijites Al Shabab are present to be vigilant as Somali National Army prepares to conduct fierce offensive against the enemy.

22- The meeting of the Ministers of Finance of the Federal Government and the Federal Member States that took place in Mogadishu issued a statement on the strengthening and development of public institutions and the development of the economy.

23- The Minister of Animal Husbandry of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Hussein Mohamed, opened a meeting in Mogadishu to discuss matters related to livestock insurance in the country.

24- Somalia and Kenya have signed an agreement on aviation cooperation between the two countries.

25- The Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy of Somalia Mr. Ahmed Hassan Adan opened a consultation meeting between the Federal Government and the ministries of Fisheries of the Federal Member States of the country.

26- The Minister of Youth and Sports of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Barre, has appeared before the Parliament to answer questions from the MPs.

27- Two members of the Kharijites Al Shabab have surrendered to the government forces in Dinsoor.

28- The police in Mogadishu arrested a suspect who killed a prominent businessman.

29- The Chairman of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mr. Mohamud Maalim Abdulle, opened the Galmudug Humanitarian Forum Conference in Dhusamareb.

30- The Banadir Regional Court continues the hearing of corruption cases against government officials.

31- The Banadir Regional Court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for witchcraft and other tricks against the public.