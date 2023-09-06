1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who participated in the social forum (Twitter space) where the Somali politicians gathered, called for unity in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Mahaas district in Hiraan region and held meetings with traditional elders, the people and the military.

3- Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, has launched a literature competition called HIRGELI HIBADADA, which is a special competition for anti-Kharijites literature.

4- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre visited the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Mogadishu.

5- Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre, who is visiting Qatar, held meetings with the leaders of the country.

6- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, who participated in a rally to support the National Army in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab, thanked the people for their continued support of the National Army.

7- Somalia’s Minister of Finance Mr. Bihi Iman Ige chaired a meeting to accelerate the increase of domestic revenue.

8- The Attorney General of the State has filed a case against 7 officers of government agencies who are accused of corruption.

9- More than 167 Kharijites militants were killed in a military operation in Dumaye area of Mudug region.

10- The armed forces have killed up to forty Kharijites Al Shabab in the areas of Hiin Tubal and El Ali Wayd in the Galgudud region.

11- The armed forces and the international friends have killed about 20 of the Kharijites Al Shabab in the Kuntuwaray district of the Lower Shabelle region.

12- Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General. Sulub Ahmed Firin inspected the Police Department in Adale District in the Middle Shabelle Region.

13- The Somali Police Force foiled a car explosion that the Kharijites wanted to harm the civilians in Mogadishu. Police also arrested two conspirators linked to the foiled attack.

14- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Somalia Mr. Ahmed Maallim Fiqi inspected the community service centers in Harar Dheere District.

15- The Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale called on the people of the capital to fully support the operation to eliminate the Kharijites Al Shabab.

16- The former Speaker of the Somali People’s Assembly, Mohamed Sheikh Osman (Jawari) has supported the war against Al Shabab in the country.

17- The former Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Somali Parliament, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman called for the support of the national forces in the operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

18- The former Prime Minister of Somalia, Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, called for the support of the national army in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

19- The former governor of Banadir region, Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungab, has warned politicians from politicizing the war against Al Shabab.

20- Former Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled called the public to cooperate and support the government in its war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

21- The leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia have condoled the death of poet/artist Ahmed Naji Saad.

22- The Special Envoy of the President of Somalia in charge of Somaliland affairs Mr. Abdikarim Hussein Guled received members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

23- The Somali Ministry of Information in collaboration with Hirshabelle State held a training session on the role of girls in media management in Jowhar.