1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met in Djibouti with the Minister of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, and discussed the military cooperation between the two countries and the fight against Al Shabab terrorism.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the Ambassador of the Turkish Government Mr. Ibrahim Mete Yagli in Dhusamareb accompanied by the Commander of the TurkSom military training school, Brigadier General Sebahattin Kalkan.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting in Dhusamareb with the Speakers of the two houses of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and discussed the military operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

4- President Hassan Sheikh expressed his condolences to the martyrs who lost their lives in the terrorist explosion in the city of Beled Weyne, saying that the government is committed to eliminating the Kharijites Al Shabab.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met US President Joe Biden at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre had a meeting with the President of Comoros, Mr. Azali Assoumani, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre had a meeting in New York with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, where they discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

9- Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre held a meeting with the Somali community in the United States, and gave an update on the state of the country and the fight to eradicate Kharijites Al Shabab.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayen Al Nahyan at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where they discussed the strengthening of cooperation and traditional relations between the two countries.

11- The Chief Justice of Somalia, Mr. Baashe Yusuf Ahmed, has opened a process of testing for 1,766 candidates for assistant positions in the country’s judiciary.

12- The Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, opened the conference on the restructuring of education sector organized by the Heritage Institute and the City University.

13- The President of Galmudug State Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qorqor visited the family home of the martyred officer Ahmed Fiqane Sheikh Mohamud who stopped a car bomb that was going to attack the house where President Qorqor was staying.

14- The Ministers of the Interior, Fisheries of Somalia and MPs visited the armed forces fighting against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

15- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that the Government of Somalia has successfully met the requirements of the 6th review process to facilitate Somalia’s debt relief.

16- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa Naledi Pandor in New York.

17- Somalia has officially become a member of the United Nations Hepatitis Eradication Team.

18- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Abshir Omar Jama met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia in New York.

19- Somalia’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene) met with WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau in New York.

20- The Minister of Information of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweys Jama, participated in the commemoration of the World Peace Day organized by the United Nations University for Peace in Mogadishu.

21- The armed forces carried out a military operation in Shabeellow area in the south of Mudug region, where more than 30 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab were killed.

22- Hassan Hussein Ali (Mohammed Deeq) and Derow Maallin Ibrahim (Idiris) who belonged to the Kharijites Al Shabab have surrendered to the National and local forces in Harardhere district of Mudug region.

23- The Ministry of Justice and the Constitution of Somalia held a public meeting in Mogadishu to present the progress of the revision process of the country’s provisional constitution.

24- The Federal Government of Somalia is planning to implement stabilization programs in areas liberated from Al Shabab.

25- The Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Aden, gave a speech at a high-level conference on the fight against tuberculosis in New York City.

26- The National Disaster Management Agency has brought to Mogadishu the victims of the Kharijites Al Shabab explosions in Beled Weyne, Hiran region.

27- The Vice President of Galmudug Mr. Ali Eid chaired a meeting to discuss the acceleration of operations against the Kharijitesl Al Shabab.

28- The National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) held an emergency meeting to discuss preparedness and response to the threat of El Niño.