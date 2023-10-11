1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held talks with the Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara, after which he gave a speech to the Somali troops being trained in Eritrea.

2- The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has visited the headquarters of the Disaster Management Agency, to assess the level of preparedness for warnings related to El Nino rains and floods that are feared to affect the country.

3- Prime Minister Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre met with the Ambassador of Finland to Somalia, Pirkka Tapiola and discussed the cooperation and relations between the two countries and the promotion of Finland’s support to Somalia.

4- The Prime Minister, Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre, met with the leader of the transitional administration of SSC Mr. Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali (Firdhiye).

5- Prime Minister Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre has cut the cordon of the recently renovated Taleh Road in Mogadishu.

6- Somalia’s Cabinet has passed the Bill on Hajj and the Regulations on the Welfare of Patients and Health Workers.

7- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, received the Ugandan Minister of State for Regional Integration John Mulimba in Mogadishu and they discussed the strengthening of cooperative relations between the two countries.

8- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Saleh Ahmed Jama, has opened the humanitarian coordination meeting in Baidoa.

9- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, is attending the meeting of African finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund in Morocco.

10- The President of Galmudug State, Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kariye, accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Abduqadir Mohamed Nur, visited units of the 27th Brigade of the Somali National Army in Guriceel.

11- The Somali National Forces with the support of the international partners have killed 20 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab in an operation in Shabeellow area in the south of Mudug.

12- The Somali National Army has killed more than 100 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab militants in Shabellow area of Mudug region.

13- The National Army has conducted a military operation in the Garilow area of Janale town in the Lower Shabelle region, where they killed two members of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

14- The Somali National Forces and international partners have killed three Kharijites Al Shabab members including one of the regional leaders of the terrorist group.

15- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, opened a meeting of the Ministries of Information of the Regional Governments in Baidoa, which discussed the coordination of media relations and the strengthening of awareness.

16- The Minister of Security of Somalia, Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali and the Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin, met with the Qatari Ambassador to Somalia.

17- The Minister of Animal Husbandry of Somalia Mr. Hassan Hussein Mohamed opened the 2nd phase of the coordination meeting for the development of livestock production in Baidoa.

18- The State Minister of Internal Affairs of Somalia Mr. Saadat Mohamed Nur Aliyow has opened a meeting in Baidoa to discuss the stabilization programs of the areas liberated from the Khawarij Al Shabab.

19- The National Telecommunication Authority has officially opened the Airwaves Monitoring Operations Center, which is an important step taken towards strengthening the management of the air and ensuring the quality of communication in Somalia.

20- The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Mohamud Maallim Abdulle, held a meeting on the flood risk situation with the Deputy Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Somalia and the Humanitarian Aid Coordinator, George Conway.

21- Health Minister Ali Haji Adan is participating in the World Health Organization (WHO) regional meeting in Cairo.

22- The Minister of Women and Human Rights of Somalia Mrs. Khadijo Mohamed Diriye who is participating in the 2nd FGM Conference in Tanzania.

23- The Somali National Forces and local civil defence forces have carried out an operation to clean up the Kharijites Al Shabab in Ciid Ciid forest in Ali Fooldhere area of Middle Shabelle Region.