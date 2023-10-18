1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had a meeting in Mogadishu with the Minister of Defense of Kenya Mr. Aden Barre Duale, with the focus of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

2- On the occasion of the 6th anniversary since the 14th of October terror attack in Mogadishu, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, addressed the public and called for unity in the elimination of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has received the credentials from the new Ambassador of Sweden to Somalia, Mr. Joachim Waern.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, opened a workshop attended by the Cabinet to discuss the implementation of modern governance and administrative efficiency.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed some of the Somali troops who were trained in Eritrea and instructed them to fulfill their duties in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over the weekly cabinet meeting and gave brief on the progress made in the war against the Kharijites and other crucial political programs in the country.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre have launched a campaign to donate blood to the Armed Forces fighting against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

8- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, speaking at the Presidential Mosque, praised the role of the people in the fight against Al-Shabab, and explained how to implement an inclusive political reform program in the country.

9- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has inaugurated two streets that have been repaired in Mogadishu.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has officially launched Tubsan National Center for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has urged the cabinet to prepare for transformation as he attended the kick off of the cabinet retreat on modern governance, transparency and accountability.

12- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has met with the Kenyan Defence Minister Aden Barre Duale.

13- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, has held a meeting with Somali businessmen on their role in the direction of the modern governance of the country.

14- The Prime Minister of the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has congratulated all the Somali people on the celebration of the National Flag Day on October 12.

15- Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre received the Head of the International Development Program of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Head of the Monitoring Committee for the Polio, Dr. Chris Elias.

16- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama said that the government is committed to ensuring the role of women in the representation of government councils.

17- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, attended a technical meeting on security, justice and good governance, which is based on the national stabilization program.

18- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, chaired the meeting of the Joint Action Plan between Somalia and the European Union.

19- The President of Hirshabelle State praised the armed forces and the local forces who removed the Kharijites Al Shabab from the areas of Eid-Idida and Jimbilow.

20- The President of Galmudug State inspected the command of the government forces in the south of Mudug.

21- The Somali National Army and the local forces conducted a security operation in the Eid-Eid and Ali-Foldhere areas in the Mahaday district of the Middle Shabelle region.

22- The Governor of Banadir Region Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimcale participated in the commemoration of the martyrs who lost their lives in the October 14 terrorist attack.

23- Somalia’s Finance Minister Bihi Iman Cige attended the meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and African Finance Ministers, which took place in Morocco.

24- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweis Jama condoled the death of journalist Abdifatah Maallim Noor who died in a terrorist attack blast in Mogadishu.

25- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr. Hassan Macalin Mohamud , gave a speech at the meeting of the Council of Justice of the Arab League in Baghdad, Iraq.

26- The Minister of Trade and Industry of Somalia Mr. Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi participated in the Turkey-Africa Business Forum in Turkey.

27- The Somali National Army has carried out military operations against the Khawarij in the districts of Wajid, Rab-dhuure, Luuq Ganaane, and Yurkud.