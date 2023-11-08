1- The Speaker of the Somali People’s Assembly, Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) and the Speaker of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Mr. Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, called for assistance to the people affected by the floods.

2- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, visited the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, to observe the smooth functioning of the government branches.

3- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has announced a state of emergency for the relief of the Somali people who have suffered from the El Niño floods in the country, which have so far killed about 10 people.

4- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has held a meeting with some Somali businessmen to discuss ways of dealing with the relief efforts of the floods that hit the country.

5- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama has opened a consultation meeting in Mogadishu on the structure of the national security, especially the police department.

6- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, chaired a meeting to discuss the government’s preparations for the COP-28 international conference on climate change, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

7- Jubba river has flooded some districts of Gedo region such as Dolow, Bardhere, Luuq and Burdhubo.

8- Heavy rains in Baidoa have caused massive displacement.

9- The National Disaster Management Agency has announced that it is sending the first aid to Gedo region which has been heavily affected by the rains and floods.

10- The Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy of Somalia Mr. Ahmed Hassan Adan received the Charge D-Affair of the Norwegian Embassy to Somalia Carsten Carlesen, where they discussed the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

11- The Darwish Police and National Security forces carried out a security operation in Adale District in the Middle Shabelle Region.

12- The 21st Division of the Armed Forces with the help of local residents and Galmudug Dervishes has taken over Barag Mohamed Daoud area which is 16 km away from Dabagalo area in Mudug region.

13- The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has arrested 28 members, 25 of whom wanted to join the Khawarij Al Shabab.

14- The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia has launched a workshop in Mogadishu on the effective leadership of the senior leadership of Somalia’s justice and judicial institutions.

15- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, has attended the World Tourism Council Summit in Rwanda where he highlighted Somalia’s efforts to revive its tourism industry effectively.

16- Somalia’s Minister of State for Security, Mohamed Ali Hagaa, has opened a consultation meeting on the regulations of the immigration agency in Mogadishu.

17- The Ministry of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia has opened the Meeting of the Completion of the National Reconciliation Process in Mogadishu.

18- The Somali National Army has carried out military operations in War-wiin, War-dhato Elahaley and Moorigaabey areas of Bakool region.

19- Officials from the Federal Government of Somalia participated in an event to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Union of the Republic of Italy which was held in Mogadishu.

20- The Hajj service competition committee has released the criteria for the Hajj service providing companies for the coming year.

21- The national armed forces thwarted a suicide bomber who wanted to detonate himself in a restaurant full of people in Hawlwadaag District of Banadir Region.

22- The Armed Forces Court handed down different sentences to a former senior military official Shegow Ahmed Ali and his militiamen.