1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired has chaired a cabinet extraordinary meeting that discussed the flood tragedy and ways to provide adequate and timely relief to the victims.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has returned to the country after attending various summits hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

3- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud gave a speech in support of the Palestinian cause at the conference of Islamic countries summit in Saudi Arabia.

4- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who attended the investment conference of Somalia and Saudi Arabia has highlighted the vast opportunities of investment available in Somalia.

5- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the President of Eritrea Mr. Isaias Afwerki in Riyadh.

6- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali in Riyadh and discussed strengthening the cooperation between the two governments.

7- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting in Riyadh with the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid and discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

8- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, told the Arab News that the war between Israel and the Palestinians can be resolved with a political settlement of two state solution.

9- The Federal Parliament has announced that the fourth session of the parliament will be opened on the 25th of November.

10- The Cabinet has approved the draft Cyber Security Law and the National Security and Intelligence Agency Regulation.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has opened the Blue Economy Investment Conference in Somalia to present investment opportunities in our marine resources.

12- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has launched the Social Welfare System to reduce poverty and food insecurity, to prepare a society that is resilient to disasters such as drought, floods and locusts.

13- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has ordered the armed forces to participate in the rescue of victims affected by the floods.

14- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, chaired the first meeting of the National Emergency Committee for El-Nino rains and floods.

15- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has welcomed the outcome of the recent conference on the structure of the Police at the federal and state levels.

16- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has called on the Somali people to fully participate in the rescue of victims affected by the floods in the country.

17- The Federal Government of Somalia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of security, which strengthens the existing relationship between the two governments.

18- The Federal Republic of Somalia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a cooperation agreement between the two countries in Riyadh.

19- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, met with the Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohamed Al-Jaddan, in Riyadh.

20- The President of Jubbaland, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Islam, said that 14 people died in the floods of the Jubba River in Jubbaland areas.

21- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Macallin, had a meeting with the Minister of Justice of Egypt, Mr. Omar Marwan, in Cairo.

22- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, has presented certificates of appreciation to some of the reporters of the national media who played a significant role in the war against the Kharijites.

23- Somalia’s Minister of Communications and Technology, Jama Hassan Khalif, has launched a national emergency communication plan in Mogadishu that will play a major role in disaster management.

24- Somalia’s Minister of Education Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir participated in the 42nd UNESCO Conference in Paris.

25- The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Somalia Mr. Dr. Mohamed Ilmi chaired a meeting organized by the Department of Health and Safety at the workplaces of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to discuss the safety of workers and their welfare.

26- The Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Somalia Mrs. Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi has won the Africa Sustainability Outliers Award for the year 2023.

27- The Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia, Mr. Abdirahman Yusuf, said that national forces have killed leaders and militiamen from the Kharijites Al Shabab following a military operation in Ceel Dheer District of Galmudug.

28- The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency, Mohamud Macallin Abdulle, met with the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Amb. Ibrahim M. Yagli and discussed the flood situation in the country.

29- The National Disaster Management Agency has sent an aid shipment to Dolow District in Gedo Region which is one of the areas that have been hit the hardest by the floods.

30- The National Committee for Floods and El Niño Floods has held a meeting with representatives of donor organizations from the Islamic countries.

31- The Somali National Army has shot dead a plotter who had planted explosives and wanted to detonate himself at the entrance to Jaalle Siyad College in Mogadishu.

32- The security forces of Guriceel city in Galgaduud region have arrested a man who committed a murder in the past.

33- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale) presided over the meeting of districts of Banadir Region which discussed the management of the problems caused by the floods in Mogadishu.

Ok 34- The Armed Forces Court sentenced some of the accused members of the Hodan District administration to prison terms for terrorism charges.

35- The Shabelle River has caused heavy flooding in the neighborhoods of Beled Weyne in Hiran Region.

36- The National Army in Ceel Dheer District of Galgaduud region has arrested the leader of extortion in charge of the Khawarij, Abbas Araaye (Garoobshe), who was hiding in that area for long time.