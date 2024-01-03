1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has addressed the Somali Parliament, and strongly opposed the interference of the Ethiopian Government in Somalia’s internal affairs, after the agreement it recently signed with the Somaliland region of Somalia.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has launched strong diplomatic efforts to prevent the threat of illegal action by Ethiopia’s aggression action of signing a controversial and unlawful MoU with the Somaliland region of Somalia.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke on the phone with the Emir of Qatar, the President of Egypt, and senior officials from the United States, Britain and Kenya. The discussion focused on cooperation between Somalia and those parties, and how to overcome the challenges that have arisen in the region.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired an emergency meeting of the National Consultative Council to discuss Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

5- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has reiterated that the government of Somalia and its people will never accept losing an inch of their territory.

6- The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has issued a resolution strongly disapproving of the agreement between the Somaliland region of Somalia and the Ethiopian government in which Addis Ababa wants to take part of Somalia waters illegally. The cabinet termed the move as as an interference in the internal affairs of the country.

7- The Somali Parliament has issued a law to cancel the illegal agreement that Ethiopia entered into with the Somaliland region of Somalia.

8- The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar has briefed the foreign ambassadors in Mogadishu about Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and the need for the international community to unite in preventing any action that could threaten the security and stability of the region and the world.

9- Thousands of Somali people held demonstrations in Mogadishu to protest against Ethiopia’s intervention and violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

10- The Somali people living inside and outside the country have jointly condemned Ethiopia’s intervention in the internal affairs of Somalia, pointing out that this move is a threat to the stability of the region and the whole world.

11- Thousands of people have held large demonstrations in the city of Hargeisa against Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

12- The Arab League, the Parliament of the Arab countries, Egypt and the European Union have urged the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, after the aggressive act of Ethiopia that intervened in the internal affairs of Somalia.

13- The Federal Government of Somalia has firmly rejected a press release issued by IGAD regional body, which seemed to concealing the aggression and the violation of Ethiopia against Somalia’s sovereignty.The Somali government has also demanded that the IGAD withdraws the biased press release that favored Ethiopia against Somalia.

14- The act of aggression by Ethiopia undermined the hope of reviving the dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland which was expected to be continued after the meeting in Djibouti.

15- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended a public meeting organized by Minbar Forum, and took questions from the participants.

16- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has announced that many security checks using large stones on the streets of Mogadishu will be removed soon, as the security of the capital has improved.

17- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has opened the football tournament of the Federal Member States at Mogadishu Stadium.

18- The UK government has welcomed the joint statement issued by the Federal Government of Somalia and Somaliland, regarding the acceleration of talks between the two sides, before Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

19- The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, has held talks with the heads of political and public awareness departments of the Somali National Army, the Somali Police Force and the Somali Intelligence Agency (NISA). Discussion focused on the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorists.

20- The Commander of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin Addow, has visited the Somali National Army and the local defense forces in Adaddey area of the Middle Shabelle region.

21- The Commander of the Land Forces Col Dayah Abdi Abdulle has commended hundreds of local community forces from the Qararow area in the south of Mudug for their role in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

22- The National Intelligence Agency (NISA) have seized in Afgoye district of the Lower Shabelle region three vehicles loaded with explosives powder, and other military equipment, which were intended for the use of the Kharijites al Shabab terrorist to harm the innocent Somali people.

23- The National Intelligence Agency (NISA) has arrested 3 youths who were recently seen in videos recorded by the Kharijites Al Shabab group, in which the youth admitted to have been working with the terrorists.

24- The Somali National Army has killed two Kharijites leaders in villages under Awdheegle District in the Lower Shabelle Region. The names of the eliminated terrorists are Omarani Mohamed Malaq and Sabir.

25- A joint operation by the Somali National Army and international friends killed seven Kharijites members on the outskirts of Caad in Mudug Region.

26- The Somali National Army, with the help of the locals, have captured 2 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab in Gabdhale area in the south of Mudug region.

27- The National Army has carried out military operations against Al Shabab in the areas of Gomori, Banjinay, Sheikh Hasey, Abourey and Dhanfarur, in Huddur District of Bakool Region.

28- The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has sent a shipment of food aid to Galmudug and SSC-Khatuma areas, affected by conflicts and El-Nino floods.

29- Al Shabab member Somow Ibrahim Eidow (Maalim Somow) has surrendered to the Somali National Army in the South West State.

30- The Somali National Army has killed three members of the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorists in the village of Makiney in the Bakool region.

31- The Ministry of Health of Somali has presented research on HIV AIDS in Mogadishu.

32- The Puntland State Police has arrested four foreigners accused of stealing 940 grams of gold from Mogadishu and fleeing from justice.