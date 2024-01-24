1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a fruitful meeting in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Amir Tamim Binu Hamad, in which they discussed the strengthening of relations between the two countries and the situation in the Horn of Africa region.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, held a meeting in Cairo, and have jointly opposed Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

3- The President of the Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, said that his country fully supports and will defend Somalia after the violation of Ethiopia against the sovereignty of Somalia.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud once again said that the reckless decision of Ethiopia of signing an illegal MoU with Somaliland region of Somalia offers an opportunity to the weakened Kharijites Al Shabab terrorists.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Mr. Ahmed Abul Gheit, in Cairo, praising the decision of the Arab League to support the preservation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

6- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Ala Thani participated in the graduation ceremony of Air Force officers from Somalia, Qatar and Jordan which took place in Doha.

7- President Hassan Sheikh met with the former President of the country, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, in Doha and discussed the situation of Somalia.

8- President Hassan Sheikh had a meeting in Cairo with the Chairman of the Arab Parliament Speaker Mr. Adil Bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi.

9- President Hassan Sheikh met with the Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb in Cairo.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre visited the Ministry of Women and Human Rights to observe the work of the Ministry, after the death of the former Minister , the late Khadija Mohamed Diriye.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, met the Under Secretary General of the United Nations in charge of supporting operations, Mr. Atul Khare who discussed strengthening the support provided by the United Nations to Somalia.

12- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre chaired a meeting attended by the heads of security agencies to discuss the general security situation, the military operations to eliminate the Kharijites Al Shabab, and the defense of the country.

13- Somali Cabinet has welcomed the outcome of the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League to support the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Somalia.

14- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has attended the summit of the G-77 and China in Kampala, Uganda.

15- The Federal Government of Somalia has welcomed the support of international partners in the cause of Somalia in maintaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity following the aggression of Ethiopia against Somalia.

16- The Somali Civil Aviation Authority has turned back a plane registered in Thailand that did not have a flight permit and was flying to the city of Hargeysa in northern Somalia.

17- The United States government has once again reiterated the unlawful agreement between Ethiopia and the Somaliland administration of Somalia threatens the security of the Horn of Africa and the war against Al Shabab terrorists.

18- The Somali Federal Parliament has approved the 2022 financial year audit.

19- The Minister of Transport and Aviation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Fardowsa Osman, held a meeting with the Head of the Saudi Development Fund, Sultan Bin Abdirahman Al-Marshad, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

20- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation, Mr. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, met with officials from the European Union’s Election Support Agency in his office and discussed ways to develop the election programs in the country.

21- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweis Jama has congratulated the country’s media on January 21 Press Day, praising the important work they do for the country and the community.

22- The Commander of the Police Force, Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin, has called for unity to ensure security and end insurgent groups all over the country.

23- The Somali National Army has provided water to several families displaced by the Kharijites al-Shabab terrorists from Aad area in Mudug region.

24- The National Security and Intelligence Agency with the help of international partners have killed 7 members of the Kharijites al-Shabab in an operation in Fidow area of the Middle Shabelle region.

25- The Somali National Army with the help of the United States Air Force have killed 4 members of the Kharijites al-Shabab in an operation that took place in the Lower Jubba region.

26- Somalis in the Minnesota region of the United States have announced that they will hold a mass protest against Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

27- The Arab Parliament has expressed its support to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Somalia following Ethiopia’s unlawful MoU with Somaliland region of Somalia.

28- The Somali National Army has conducted a military operation against the Kharijites Al-Shabab militants in areas of the Bay region of the South West State of Somalia.