1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended an international conference in the United Arab Emirates to discuss security and the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

2- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who delivered a speech at the summit of Africa and Italy, indicated that international cooperation depends on respecting the rule of law and the principles of independence and territorial integrity of countries.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud explained the Africa-Italy summit that Somalia has a good future for investment opportunities and resources in the country, which are useful for the region and the world as a whole.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the President of Comoros and the Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assoumani in Rome, Italy.

5- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has congratulated the Galmudug team for winning the competition of regional administrations which was concluded in Mogadishu.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting in Mogadishu with the Swiss Ambassador to Somalia, Valentin Zellweger.

7- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who spoke at the inauguration of the President of Puntland state said that the completion of the constitution is important for the progress of Somalia.

8- The Speaker of the Somali people’s house, Hon. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobobe) opens the 6th annual Judicial Conference in the country, which hosted judiciary bodies from national and regional levels.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre appointed Mr. Mohamed Abdi Hayir (Mareye) as the Minister of Agriculture, while Mr. Abdisalan Abdi Ali (Dhay) was appointed as the Minister of Public Works and Housing.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has launched projects related to health, education, water and aid implemented in Somalia by the King Salman Charity Organization of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has re-opened the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Mogadishu funded by the United Arab Emirates.

12- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, met with his counterpart, Guido Crosetto, in Rome, the capital of Italy.

13- The Minister of Finance Mr. Bihi Iman Ige has held a meeting in Mogadishu with World Bank representative in Somalia.

14- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia Mr. Hassan Macallin Mohamud held a meeting with the leaders of Turkish TIKA organization in Mogadishu.

15- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweis, has virtually participated in a demonstration by the Somali community in Minnesota against Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

16- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige chaired the monthly meeting of the Financial Management Committee which has members from the Federal Government of Somalia and international financial institutions.

17- Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, His Excellency Mr. Ali Omar, has received a copy of the diplomatic credentials from the Head of IGAD in Somalia, Ambassador Mohamud Abdi Ahmed.

18- Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, who made a speech at the Somalia customs day has commended all port officials and workers for their important work for the nation.

19- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia Mr. Hassan Maallim Mohamud said that the Government of Somalia is committed to completing the revision and amendment of the constitution.

20- The President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kariye, has congratulated the football team of Galmudug for winning the competition of the regional administration of the country.

21- The football team of the Galmudug regional government has won the championship of the regional administration of the country.

22- The Chairman of the Somali National Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Mohamud Maallim Abdulle, has received a Russian government humanitarian ship that carried wheat intended for the Somali people affected by the El Nino drought and floods..

23- The Commander of the Intelligence and National Security Agency, Mahad Mohamed Salad, attended the meeting of East African Intelligence Agencies in Mombasa, Kenya.

24- A jointly military operation carried out by the Somali National Army and international partners have killed Kharijites Al Shabab militants and destroyed a vehicle loaded with explosives in Jeex Jeex area in Mudug Region.

25- A joint military operation carried out by the Somali National Army and international friends has killed 30 Kharijtes Al Shabab militants in Galhareeri district of Galgaduud region.

26- The Somali National Army and international friends have carried out a military operation against Al Shabab in the area of Ali Haile on the border of the Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud.

27- The Somali National Army has defeated Kharijites Al Shabab militants who tried to attack Caad area in Mudug region.

28- The Somali National Army, with the help of the US Air Forces, have killed 6 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab in the village of Caad, south of the Mudug region of Galmudug.

29- NISA and international friends have jointly attacked and destroyed the Kharijites weapons depot in Buq-Aqable of central Somalia.

30- The Federal Government of Somalia has rejected the communique issued by the 32nd meeting of the East African Stanby Forces as it failed to clarify the position of the member countries regarding Ethiopia’s violation of the territorial sovereignty of Somalia.

31- Ilham Omar, a member of the US Congress, has strongly accused Ethiopia of violating Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity .

32- The traditional elders and members of the civil societies have again opposed the illegal agreement that Ethiopia entered into with Somaliland region of Somalia, saying the move has violated the sovereignty of Somalia.

33- Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Mukhtar Mohamed Waare, has apologized for an interview he recently gave to the media of the Ethiopian government, which offended the government and the people of Somalia.

34- The Somali National Forces in Beled Weyne have shot dead one of the terrorists who wanted to cause harm to the community of Beledweyne.