The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, met on Friday in Baku with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, and discussed with him ways to fortify bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting centered on establishing a joint mechanism aimed at enhancing cooperation and advancing the mutual interests of the two countries, with in-depth deliberations occurring on several regional and international issues of shared concern and relevance to both parties.