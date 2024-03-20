1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara, where they discussed strengthening relations between the two countries and security cooperation.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud saw off 19 victims wounded in the terrorist assault at Mogadishu’s SYL Hotel as they departed for treatment to Turkiye.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has chaired a meeting aimed at speeding up the anti-terrorist operations attended by the Minister of Defense and the Commanders of the Armed Forces.

4- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, chaired a meeting to discuss the general security of the country, the elimination of Kharijites Al Shabab and how to strengthen the security of the capital.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre visited the National Intelligence Agency headquarters and the Somali Police Command, where he was briefed about the security of the country by the Acting Minister of Internal Security and the commanders of the Police Force. NISA.

6- The Somali Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Somali National Media Council which consists of nine members.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has held talks with the the head of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in charge of Somalia, Mr. Charles Mballa, focusing on the situation of refugees and displaced persons living in the country.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has met the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Federal Member States led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Ahmed Maallim Fiqi.

9- The Police Command said that 3 soldiers were killed and 27 people, including 3 MPs, were injured in a terrorist attack by Kharijites Al Shabab on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu.The police also shot dead the 5 Khawarij conspirators who carried out the attack.

10- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Macallin Mohamud, has held talks with the Special Representative of the African Union and the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador, Souef Mohamed El-Amine.

11- Somalia’s Minister of Finance Mr. Bihi Iman Ige has signed an agreementin which Somalia has received a debt forgiveness of 2 billion US dollars owed by the Paris Club countries.

12- The Commander of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, has received a combat vehicles from the European Union for the 14 October Brigade of the Somali National Army.

13- More than 30 Kharijites Al Shabab militants were killed in a joint operation by the armed forces and international friends in the Lower Shabelle region.

14- The National Army and local forces have killed 4 Kharijites leaders in Harardhere district of Mudug region.

15- The Commander of the National Armed Forces, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin said that the forces have carried out decisive and final attacks in the Shabelle regions to flush out the remnants of Kharijites Al Shabab whi are hiding in small pockets.

16- The General Manager of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), Mr. Ahmed Macallin Hassan, received a delegation from the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority and Egypt Air, which will soon start flights to Somalia.

17- The SoDMA agency has again distributed aid to 13,900 poor, displaced and disabled families in Garasbaaley, Hamar-Jajab and Howlwadaag districts.

18- The Somali National Army and the local people have carried out military operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab in Harardhere district of Mudug region.

19- The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency, Mr. Mohamud Maallin Abdulle, has participated in a conference in Britain on how to work together to build climate resilience in fragile and conflict-affected situations.

20- The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Ethiopia, Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa, attended a meeting at the African Union headquarters focused on the election of the top leadership of the African Union that will take place early in 2025.

21- The Somali National Disaster Management Agency, SoDMA, has sent humanitarian aid consignment to Janale area in the Lower Shabelle region.