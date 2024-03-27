1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had a meeting with the Chinese Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing, who had brought a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud awarded prizes to the winners of the Holy Quran competition in the month of Ramadan.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has delivered a speech at the Presidential Mosque in Mogadishu, where he spoke about the war to liberate the country from the Kharijites Al Shabab, and how the Federal Government of Somalia is committed to completing the constitution.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has inaugurated the second phase of the 5G service, which was implemented by the Hormoud Company in Mogadishu and other parts of the country.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has condoled the death of Senator Abdirisaq Osman Hareed who was a member of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the city of Moscow in which many civilians were killed.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received credentials from the ambassadors of Turkey, South Korea, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has met with newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktas, and discussed on strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre participated in the Iftar meeting between the government and various sectors of the society.

10- The Somali Parliament has concluded the debate on the first 4 chapters of the Draft Constitution of Somalia.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre received the Special Envoy of China in charge of the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing, and they discussed strengthening the relationship and traditional cooperation between the two countries.

12- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has presided over a meeting to discuss how to increase production and infrastructure in the country, based on the government’s plan to modernize the governance system of Somalia.

13- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has reiterated the importance of making laws to guide the elections to prevent political uncertainty in the country.

14- Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre has appointed the special envoys for the election campaign of the leadership of the African Union Commission, in which Somalia has nominated MP Fawsiya Haji Adan to run for the post.

15- The Cabinet has passed an oil deal between Somalia and Turkiye, as well as discussing the country’s security and the operations to eradicate the Kharijites Al Shabab militants from the country.

16- Parliamentary Committee for the Review and Monitoring of the Implementation of the Constitution has taken over from the Independent Committee of the Draft Constitution, the recommendations of the final version which have been combined with the views of the members of both houses of the Parliament.

17- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has granted amnesty to 116 prisoners in the Central Prison in Mogadishu to mark the Holy month of Ramadan.

18- A number of government officials have participated in a demonstration held by the people of Mogadishu in support of the completion of the Constitution.

19- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, has opened a meeting between the Government of Somalia and the African Development Bank, which will review the projects implemented by the Bank in the country between 2022-2024.

20- The Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy Mr. Ahmed Hassan had a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to Somalia.

21- The Somali National Army has carried out operations in the Lower Shabelle region to ensure security and eliminate the Kharijites.

22- The Kharijites Al-Shabaab, who are used to harm the innocent civilians, killed a teacher, Abdul Qadir Hassan Ilkacase, who was a Quran school teacher in Hiran region.

23- The Somali Diaspora Night event attended by government officials and diplomats has been held in Mogadishu.

24- The Minister of Finance of Somalia Mr. Bihi Iman Ige had a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Somalia Catriona Laing.

25- The Minister of Education, Heritage and Higher Education, Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdiqadir, chaired the meeting of the Technical Committee on the Stabilization of Ministries and Federal Agencies.

26- A delegation of military officials led by the Commander of the Infantry in the Somali National Army, Gen. Dayah Abdi Abdulle went on an inspection and motivational trip to the army camps and the frontlines in the Lower Shabelle region.

27- The Somali Customs Agency seized a container containing 249 cartons of narcotic drugs at the Port of Mogadishu.

28- The Military Court has sentenced Dahir Ali Abdi Amin (Garboole) of the Local Government of Afgooye District to 10 years in prison for working with the Kharijites in the field of information and intelligence.

29- Deputy Minister of Health of Somalia Mr. Dr. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed participated in the African health policy development conference in Tanzania.