1- National Consultative Council meeting chaired by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, concluded in Mogadishu, and issued a communique reflecting the situation in the country.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting in Nairobi with the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has issued a decree in which Gubadlee, Darussalam and Garasbaaley were recognized as full districts of Banaadir Region.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the Russian Ambassador to Somalia Mr. Mikhail Golovanov in Mogadishu, as they discussed the fight to eliminate terrorist groups in Somalia and cooperation in development and humanitarian issues.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has opened a conference on the development of human resources. He said that a society with a low capacity cannot compete with the rest of the world, and in order to compete with the world, it is important to develop the capacity of our people.

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, together with the Presidents of the Federal Member States, spent time at Lido beach in Mogadishu with Somali citizens who were celebrating, which reflects the peace and stability that has been achieved in the capital.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has launched the National Transformation Plan (NTF) for 2025-2029.

8- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag), opened the annual meeting of Security Progress Consultation in Dhusamareb, which is attended by the Ministries of Security and Police Commands of the Federal Government and Member States.

9- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh inaugurated the National Conference to review the implementation of the promises of the Government of Somalia at the World Refugee Forum 2019.

10- The Ministers of Interior and Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Xoosh and Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali participated in a seminar held in Mogadishu about preventing the tactics of the Kharijites Al Shabab in igniting communal conflicts.

11- The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mr. Dr. Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim and the Chairman of the National Committee of Servants, Mr. Hassan Abshirow Mohamed held a meeting at the headquarters of the National Committee of Civil Servants and discussed the issues of administration and management of workers.

12- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh received the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mr. Alper Aktas.

13- The Federal Government of Somalia has expressed its condolences to the government of Iran over the death of the president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.

14- The Minister of State for Energy and Water Resources of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Farah, attended the 10th World Water Forum (10th World Water Forum) in Bali, Indonesia.

15- The Director General of the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy of Somalia, Mr. Abdi Diirshe, gave a report on the fight against illegal fishing at the IOTC regional conference held in Bangkok, Thailand.

16- The Office of Hajj Affairs in Somalia said that Somali pilgrims are provided with comprehensive medical services.

17- The Department of Climate Change of the African Union said that damaging winds could hit some countries in the Horn of Africa.

18- The Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency Mr. Ahmed Said Mohamed held meetings in Norway with the Chief of Police and Immigration and other officials from the Ministry of Justice and Security and the Norwegian Department of National Identity.

19- The Banadir Regional Court sentenced Ayan Abukar Mohamed to 8 years for financing terrorism and money laundering.

20- The Somali Police Force has sent an intervention force to the Middle Shabelle region to intervene between fighting communities in villages under Biyo-Adde area.

21- Aden Macalin Ali Yarow, who defected from the Khawarij, surrendered to the government forces in Harardere, Galgudud region.

22- The Somali Police has arrested 21 young men and women, who were inciting hate on a social media platform,especially TikTok.

23- Conspirator Abdulqadir Haji Eenow was killed in an operation carried out by the Somali National Army in Golweyn area of the Lower Shabelle Region.