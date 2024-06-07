1- Somalia has officially won one of the non-permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud warmly welcomed Somalia’s accession to the United Nations Security Council, saying that Somalia has regained its status in the world.

3- The Somali people have unanimously welcomed the victory of Somalia as a member of the United Nations Security Council.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke on the phone with the Secretary of State of the United States Mr. Antony Blinken, discussing the relations between the two countries and regional issues.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who participated in the Conference of African Heads of State and the African Development Bank in Nairobi, noted the problems caused by global climate change in our country, including droughts, floods and warming weather.

6- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the new Acting Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Somalia, James Swan.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, who delivered a speech at the South Korea-Africa summit, spoke about the importance of South Korea and African countries cooperating in the fields of trade, technology and vocational training.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre went to Balcad to inspect the acceleration of the start of the third phase of the construction of the road connecting Mogadishu and Jowhar.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre launched the program “Mother Stand for your Nation,” which highlights the important role of Somali mothers in the security and stability of the country.

10- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor “Adan Madobe” participated in the meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the member countries of the East African Community (EAC) in Nairobi.

11- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, delivered his speech at the 10th meeting of the China-Arab Forum held in Beijing, and said that Somalia welcomes Chinese and Arab companies to invest in the opportunities that exist in Somali markets.

12- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Ambassador Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, participated in the 78th General Session of the United Nations in New York.

13- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag), met the Ambassador of Turkiye Republic to Somalia, Mr. Alper Aktaş, and discussed the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of security.

14- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, held a meeting in Nairobi to discuss the projects being implemented in Somalia with the Director of the World Bank in charge of Somalia, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, Mr. Keith Hansen and World Bank Somalia Office Representative Kristina Svensson.

15- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartag, met the head of the IOM mission in Somalia, Frantz Celestin, in his office.

16- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Noor, met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Turkey, Yaşar Güler, in the city of Izmir, Turkey.

17- The Minister of Communications and Technology of Somalia Mr. Mohamed Adam Macalin Ali (Somali) met with Mrs. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union ITU in Geneva.

18- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweis Jama concluded a two-day conference in Mogadishu on the impact of spreading fake news and inciting conflicts on peace and stability.

19- The Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adalah, who participated in a discussion about people who use social media incorrectly, said that the Somali government never approves of the bad way of using social media.

20- The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency, Mr. Mohamud Macallin Abdulle and the Commander of the Somali Police Force, General Sulub Ahmed Firin, have jointly cut the cord on the call section of the National Center for emergency operations of the SoDMA agency.

21- President of the South West State Md. Abdizais Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen received the Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Mohamud Macallin Abdulle, in Baidoa, as they discussed the acceleration of humanitarian projects to be implemented in the South West State.

22- The President of the Jubbaland State, Ahmed Mohamed Islam and the Minister of Public Works of Somalia, Abdisalan Ali Dhay, laid the foundation stone for a road in Kismayo that will be built in collaboration with Somalia and the World Bank.

23- The National Intelligence and Security Agency has arrested individuals who made contacts with the Kharijites Al Shabab group who wanted to facilitate and pay extortion money to terrorist groups.

24- Three members of the Kharijites Al-Shabab militia have surrendered to the National Security and Intelligence Service of the South West State.

25- Officers from the Somali National Army have completed training in Turkey.

26- The Conference of General Auditing Offices at two levels of the Federal Republic of Somalia was held in Mogadishu, and the two levels of auditing laws were analyzed in that meeting.